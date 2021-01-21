LETTER: Remember meaning of 'e pluribus unum'

Along with millions of others, I viewed the recent unpleasantness at our nation’s capitol, wherein a delegation of noticeable whiteness was seeking to suggest that their country needed to be taken back.

It caused me to think of a gathering some years past at Little Bighorn, Montana Territory, when Lt. Col. George A. Custer engaged Chief Crazy Horse in a spirited debate of back-taking. By the end of this symposium, there there was an emphatic understanding of exactly who was taking back whose country.

Although this would prove to be a temporal thumbs up for the indigenous warriors, it serves to illustrate who was there first. Although there are countless states, counties, and towns named for these original inhabitants who did not believe land could be individually possessed, that connection is lost on the great patriots of white faces and red necks; those whose forebears in 1836 invited said originals on a self-guided walking tour down the Trail of Tears. Grifters who snitched land to which they had no entitlement.