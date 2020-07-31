LETTER: Remember what founding fathers did

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In renaming the "houses" at Watterson, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz states that he is "relearning and not erasing history." Instead of a teaching moment, erasing history is exactly what he is doing. These were great men of history. Did Pres. Dietz not study history in school?

Let's look at a few of these men. Thomas Jefferson, in his first draft of the Declaration of Independence, stated that all slaves should be free. He was forced to strike that paragraph because the southern colonies would not sign. Jefferson also did something known as the Lousiana Purchase.

James Madison is known as the Father of the Constitution. Does Pres. Dietz want to ignore the Constitution and Declaration because they were conceived and signed by some slave holders? These founding fathers are why we enjoy the freedoms we have.

What about the Monroe Doctrine? One of the main authors was John Quincy Adams. When Adams returned to Congress after his presidency, he continually blocked Southern attempts of preventing antislavery petitions being brought before Congress.

John Marshall became Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and is known as the Great Chief Justice and defender of the Constitution.