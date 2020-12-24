LETTER: Remember what LaHood attempted

I sincerely appreciated seeing Rep. Darin LaHood’s attempt to explain on this op-ed page his failed quest to get the Supreme Court to nullify millions of certified votes so that President Trump might be handed the election. LaHood says he had to go along with this attempt to disenfranchise voters because after all, there was so much distrust in the election that every lawsuit, no matter how lacking in evidence, had to have full airing in court so that people would again trust the voting process.

What that argument fails to acknowledge, however, is the fact that it was his candidate’s strategy to purposefully sew this distrust in the election long before the first vote was cast. It was his candidate who falsely and repeatedly stated to his rally-goers that “the only way I can lose is if the election is rigged.” It was his candidate who falsely and without evidence claimed that mail in ballots are rife with fraud (he himself voted by mail in numerous elections). It was his candidate who, when a new Supreme Court justice was seated, stated publicly that he needed a solid conservative court majority to be in place before the election, so that it could be ready to decide an election dispute, and do what LaHood hoped it would do.