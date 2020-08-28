LETTER: Remove or force resignation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I listened to the August 4 meeting of the Public Safety Community Relations Board (PSCRB). The mayor gave the board a list of names from which to recommend a new member. The board members then discussed their choices.

When board member Surena Fish spoke she stated: “The only reason I would, I don’t know the person but because this board has to continue to be a bridge between police, community, stakeholders and we have to constantly, you know, be very transparent, uh, Mr. Bingham has BLM signs in his yard. So far that reason I would say no at this time."

Board member Art Taylor asked her to repeat what she said. Fish added: "Mr. Bingham has BLM signs in the yard which at this point we’re trying to stay as a bridge so I don’t want to put controversy in us trying to help.”

She is referring to Dewhitt Lloyd Bingham, a Black man. The audacity of a Black man placing a sign in his yard that says his life matters. Fish should resign from the PSCRB immediately or should be removed from her position. Bingham should be asked to replace her.

Jeff Crabill, Bloomington

