LETTER: Rep. Davis, you have failed constituency

Dear Representative Davis:

We wish you a speedy recovery from COVID-19. We appreciate, in your Pantagraph statement ("Focus on personal responsibility," Aug. 22), your call to listen to medical experts, and your sympathy for those struggling with social isolation. But you make no mention of the more than 177,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. How many of these, and others uncounted, died because they were afraid to go to a doctor, because they had no health insurance?

You write," My whole experience has reinforced the need to focus on our personal responsibility to our neighbors and our communities." Where was that personal responsibility when you voted, at every opportunity, to either kill or eviscerate the Affordable Care Act, without having a better plan?

You write, correctly, "Too many Americans have to wait too long for tests, and that's unacceptable." Whose fault is this? President Trump failed to launch a comprehensive, science-based, centralized federal response to the pandemic. Too egoistical to rely on medical experts, he dismissed the early warnings as a hoax, and took none of the urgent, immediate steps which would have saved many lives. Trump was negligent and irresponsible. Now you are a co-chairman of this president's re-election campaign.