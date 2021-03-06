LETTER: Rep. Kinzinger did the right thing

While I disagree with some of Kinzinger’s policy views, he has my total respect and admiration for standing up for the rule of law, and the oath to uphold our Constitution that he swore upon his election to the House of Representatives.

He, along with nine other Republican congressional representatives, and seven Republican senators who voted to impeach ex-president Trump have shown us what selfless courage and real patriotism is, regardless of the consequences to themselves and their careers. The fact that most of these patriots have been ostracized or censured by their own party, and in the case of Mr. Kinzinger, by his own family members, is a stunning example of just how radicalized many Republicans have become.