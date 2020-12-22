LETTER: Representative's move a breach of ethics

I am not writing this letter to troll Representative Darin LaHood, who is technically my representative. I am writing it because I believe in good citizenship and I am alarmed that LaHood has revealed a shocking lack of wisdom and patriotism by signing the amicus brief for the Texas lawsuit. LaHood’s proud and public urging to overturn the free and fair election results of 2020 in targeted states is very corrosive to democracy and a very serious breach of ethics. The scale of the Texas lawsuit’s attempted assault on voters’ rights that La Hood publicly advocated is unprecedented outside of Jim Crow voter suppression.

By signing the amicus brief, Darin La Hood has revealed his willingness to destabilize faith in American elections. He has urged the wholesale invalidation of ballots cast in good faith by tens of millions of Americans. He urged our highest court to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election. If Rep La Hood’s concern were really about the election procedures of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania he should have taken it up earlier this year with the lawmakers and election officials of those states, long before November 3rd. I ask sincerely, did he? If so, Representative La Hood, please provide receipts.