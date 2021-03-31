LETTER: Republican Party is alive and well

The Republican Party is alive and well. We continue to believe and support a strong military. We continue to actively support the pro-life safety and rights of the unborn and full-term babies. We continue to believe in government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” We continue to actively support fiscal responsibility, free enterprise and the United States Constitution.

Now let me tell you about Joe Biden and the Communist-Democrat party. Biden has ruined our energy industry, ruined our secured southern border, and seeks now to ruin completely our cherished election system. Biden has now become a Leninist power-craver totally committed to subverting our sacred Constitution. He hid in his basement and ignored the four months of burning, looting and murdering committed by his followers. Not only has Biden hijacked the Democrat Party, he is actively pushing to turn America into a third-world country run by propogandists and elites. Biden is a lying cheat. He is an evil man, never to be trusted.