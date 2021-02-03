LETTER: Republican values have vanished

The GOP is dead. All of the values they used to believe in has vanished. They show loyalty to QAnon followers, White Supremacists, and insurrectionists. They no longer support democracy. Their loyalty lies only to Donald Trump. GOP legislators are so frightened of him and are afraid if they speak out against him, they will be targeted and lose their job. They care only about their political futures and not about doing what is right and passing legislation that Americans want and need.

They refuse to convict Trump of inciting the attempted overthrow of our government. They have forgotten what happened on Jan. 6. They have forgotten that Pence was sought so to hang him, and Pelosi and others to shoot and assassinate them. Now, some members cannot even trust their fellow members not to do harm to them.

Trump threw his own vice president under the bus and he and others laughed and cheered when the Capitol was stormed and officers were hurt and killed. How amazingly fast his followers' memories have gone away. Now a complete 180 degree turn by McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Kevin McCarthy.

Instead of voting to kick those who are QAnon members and those who helped the mob from Congress, they target their own GOP members who had the courage to stand up for democracy and not support Trump. This could be the saddest times for democracy.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

