LETTER: Republicanism must be based on ideas

The Republican Party needs a reformation. We need to be a party based upon ideas, not based upon a person. We have evolved from a party that believes in small government, federalism, and checks and balances, to a single person-led, big-government loving party challenging results of the “most secure election in history” because we dislike them.

We need a party based upon integrity and truth, not greed and lies. That greed has led some members of Congress to think only about their political future, and not about the future of our country.

Here are the facts: Joe Biden legitimately won the Presidency. January 6 was an attack by Trump supporters on one of our three branches of government and the Vice President.

Ultimately, we are a nation of laws and we are a nation of principle. No one person is bigger than the law, and no one person is bigger than the truths self-evident in the Declaration of Independence, the truths that have guided our nation for 245 years.