LETTER: Require cleanup of coal ash

As the chair of the IL Chapter of Sierra Club, I have the responsibility to speak for our 40,000 members across the state. I know members whose health has been compromised by the dirty coal plants in their communities. I love to kayak and have witnessed filthy residue along the Vermillion River from nearby coal ash ponds.

Coal ash is the filthy waste product created when coal is burned by power plants. These contaminants are polluting our waterways, ground water and drinking water, endangering the health of our residents, my friends and members.

This is an era of closure for coal plants. With the Clean Energy Jobs Act in discussion with the governor’s working groups, we are poised for an era of clean energy, and the closure of polluting coal plants. In fact, just last month, Vistra announced five more plants will close in Illinois between now and 2027. Will they be allowed to leave a trail of dirty pollution in their wake, after they have made incredible profits and been given subsidies by the federal government?

Last year the Illinois Legislature passed coal ash legislation with SB9 aimed at protecting our communities from this dangerous pollutant. Now it is time to ensure the intent of that law with the rule making.