LETTER: Reserve judgement about conviction

The court and the news outlets have painted a picture of Anthony Grampsas as a monster who was the getaway driver in the Eggerton Dover tragic killing. He was not. He was at his friend’s house during the commission of the crimes, as testified to by the friend’s mother. Her testimony was ignored. And he did not excuse himself from the courtroom because of cowardice and not wanting to “face” the Dover family.

Anthony Grampsas has been wrongfully convicted. The way he has been characterized by the court and the news is outrageous. Talking about a kid at 11 years old and excluding any background information to defend his character? Evil.

Anthony was at his friend’s home and his car was borrowed under false pretenses. He is innocent and the trial was ridiculous. He had a troubled childhood, no part of which was his fault. But he did not take part in the Dover robbery and subsequent death.

His case will be appealed and it will be won and he will go on to have the good life which he plans on. That life includes helping others, a career and living as a kind and loving individual. Kindly reserve judgment about this “monster” unfairly portrayed by the court and the news.

Jane Hoobler, Normal

