LETTER: Resident apologizes to community

The following letter was completed by a local resident who is on probation for selling drugs. After learning about restorative justice, he was able to identify how he impacted others, and he wanted to express his apologies publicly to the community:

I made bad decisions by selling drugs. I wasn't thinking or feeling at the time. If I could right my wrongs, I would start by letting everyone know how sorry I am for all the bad choices that I made. Also, I know that I might have impacted a lot of people's lives with my decisions. Some people could have been addicted and hurt their families. I take responsibility for my bad decisions and actions.

If I could go back, I would tell myself to do things the legal way. Since then, I was placed on probation, I got a job, and I'm working on my life. To keep me from selling drugs in the future, I will remind myself of the consequences of my bad decisions.

I know that I can't change the choices that I made, so I want to take this time to apologize to anyone whose lives were impacted by my bad decisions. I now know there's a better way to go about life now and I encourage everyone to take a chance in the right direction. I hope one day everyone I wronged can forgive me and I also hope one day you all can see the better man that I have become.

Dane Myers, Bloomington

