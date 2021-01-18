LETTER: Restore fiscal responsibility

Human nature ensures an ongoing struggle in every nation. Wealth and power tend to concentrate in the hands of an elite few. Their increased wealth and power tend to corrupt them, and these few tend to strive to have and hold ever more, even by shortchanging the many. Our U.S. founders and forebears understood this struggle, and they conceived and paid forward to us an ingeniously inspired blueprint empowering us to overcome it.

They prescribed popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people implemented through an inclusive, all-the-people-empowering, national, interactive, public budget preparation, formal adoption, and enforcement systemic internal control process. When our local, state, and federal governments and major corporations participate conscientiously in this interactive public budget process, sharing their best insights and ideas, we accomplish the inclusive informed identification and prioritization of public needs, establishment of consensus objectives, and design and application of resultant public policies and procedures, which are the essential core of popular sovereign self-governance.