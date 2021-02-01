LETTER: Results show Koos should be re-elected

When Chris Koos became Mayor of Normal, what is now Uptown was suffering from frequent vacancies, high turnover, aging infrastructure, and businesses that were jumping ship.

Today, $96.2M of local investment in the redevelopment of Uptown has leveraged $206.9M in private investment and grants. The impact of Mayor Koos’s leadership is obvious anyone who frequents the area and to the 300,000 visitors who arrive at Uptown Station each year via trains and buses. The LEED Silver-certified Station itself has earned Normal a place on lists of “Can Do Places” for securing a competitive federal transportation grant in 2010. Last summer, the Children’s Discovery Museum celebrated 2 million visitors since 2004. 104 trees in Uptown sequester 10,790 pounds of carbon each year and shade streets bustling with car, bike, and pedestrian traffic. Gardens watered by recaptured stormwater surround the iconic Circle, a much-loved green space and outdoor venue for live music, summer ice cream cones, and political rallies.