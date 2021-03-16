LETTER: Retain leadership in Normal

As long time residents of the Town of Normal we have watched the community grow from a small community whose primary business was Illinois State (Normal) University to a growing and thriving community with a diverse economy and a renewed and welcoming business, entertainment, dining and transportation center (Uptown Normal).

Because of the outstanding leadership of several mayors, culminating with Mayor Chris Koos, Normal has become a healthy and vibrant city, whose financial condition is outstanding — according to recent ratings by two major credit rating agencies — and where the quality of life enjoyed by its residents is the envy of other communities.

Under the leadership of Mayor Koos, Normal has moved forward with economic development without sacrificing the quality of life issues that are important to the residents of any community. Indicative of the success of the development strategy, we recently learned of plans by Rivian Automotive to substantially increase the size of its plant in Normal which will mean additional employees in good paying jobs and additional tax revenues for the Town of Normal.