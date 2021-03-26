LETTER: Retain leadership that looks forward

For four decades now, we have been privileged to witness and, we hope, contribute to the progress made by both the Town of Normal and Illinois State University.

When we first arrived in Normal, the downtown area was a motley mix of shops and restaurants frequently primarily by students attending a university that had often not been their first choice. In the 40 years since, the downtrodden downtown has morphed into a clean, attractive Uptown featuring a variety of small, upscale, locally owned businesses and restaurants that both students and townspeople are happy to frequent. At the same time, the university has grown into a first-choice destination for some of the best and brightest students in our state. These parallel phenomena are not unrelated, nor should they be taken for granted.

Growth like this happens only when there is smart, stable, cooperative, forward-looking leadership such as that provided to both the campus and the community through most, if not all, of our time as members of both.

This is why we’re supporting Mayor Chris Koos for re-election. Forward progress can never be achieved by looking backward, and we know we can count on Mayor Koos to ensure progress by, for example, bringing successful, innovative enterprises like Rivian to Normal.