LETTER: Retain Susan Schafe on county board

Susan Schafer is a candidate for McLean County Board District 9. Susan has lived in McLean County for over 40 years. She has been involved in many community activities (PTO, 4-H, B/N Youth Symphony) and has had a very positive impact.

Susan co-wrote the county’s Mental Health Action Plan. She is currently chair of the County Board Health Committee and represents the County Board on the Board of Health. She has debated, discussed and weighed in with her informed approach for both behavioral health and the McLean County Nursing Home. Susan is very aware of ever-increasing costs and the need to be judicious when voting as a County Board member to spend County tax dollars.

It is this combination of truly caring about her fellow citizens and her attention to the fiscal impact that makes Susan Schafer the kind of County Board member we need to retain.

Please remember to vote in this important election on November 3, early voting or mail-in voting. Thank you for helping to continue serving on the McLean County Board.

Phylis VerSteegh, Bloomington

