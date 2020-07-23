LETTER: Rethinking priorities in education

Perhaps we need to consider the content of education as we face coronavirus.
1) With the limitations imposed by coronavirus, it is prudent to focus on the basics of education; Reading, writing and arithmetic. These are the foundational building blocks that allow young people to explore almost anything that interests them. We can incorporate any topics into reading and writing but the primary focus should be on developing these skills.
Where schools are able to open, we need to make additional time for outside activity because with the virus we all need fresh air especially if children and teachers are wearing masks in school. We need to identify activities that allow the students to socially distance while they play and modify some games with social distance.
As a former art educator, I am aware that for some people the arts are as necessary as breathing. We cannot ignore them altogether but perhaps this is somethings we can ask families for help with. Not with skill development necessarily, but with the creative side of artistic expression.
2) In the end, parents are responsible for enabling their children to get the best education and to make the most of their education. Parents are responsible for teaching their children to practice self-discipline, develop an ability to focus, and to teach many social and life skills. Public schools should not be expected to teach everything. Parents, let’s take this opportunity to review the curriculum in our children’s classes and weigh in on the priorities.
Pamela Hieser, Le Roy
