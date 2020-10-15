LETTER: Return Dan Brady to Springfield

Dan Brady should return as our State Representative. He has been the consummate good neighbor. He is available to constituents that call with concerns and he patiently listens when constituents approach him with questions. His visibility in this community has become mythical. Many have asked how Dan is able to be in so many places and engage in so many activities throughout the community. The answer is, he cares enough to SHOW UP, no matter the scale of the event.
He has demonstrated leadership and a strong work ethic in Springfield. Dan has been a strong advocate for public institutions for learning and has secured funding for our local schools throughout his term. It is important to me to have a leader that I am proud of, that has integrity and that I can depend on.
I support Dan Brady because Dan Brady supports me and the other members of the 105th District.
Millicent Roth, Bloomington
