LETTER: Return Jim Fruin to represent Ward 9

I had the privilege of serving on the Bloomington City Council for over two years with Jim Fruin and currently serve with him on the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. After a one-term hiatus, Jim is running to again represent the residents of Ward 9 on the Bloomington City Council in the upcoming consolidated municipal election on April 6.

With Jim returning to the council, it will gain considerable “institutional knowledge,” an asset that may otherwise be missing on the council after May 1.

Jim is a man of integrity. He does his work before council meetings and commission meetings. He is very visible in the community volunteering and attending community meetings and events where he has an opportunity to learn what other people are thinking, their concerns for their neighborhoods, our city, and our county. Although usually quiet when he does speak his comments are factual, realistic, and well-worth hearing. He asks questions and is not swayed by the loudest voice in the room. While Jim and I do not agree on every issue, we are able to disagree without being disagreeable.

Return Jim, the public servant, to the Bloomington City Council. He will continue his effective representation of Ward 9 residents while considering the overarching needs of the entire community.