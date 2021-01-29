 Skip to main content
LETTER: Returning to classroom full time
LETTER: Returning to classroom full time

Now that we have a COVID vaccine, there may be a simple solution for returning to in-person teaching. Classify teachers as essential workers. If they are willing, encourage them to get the vaccine so they can return to the classroom full time.

Gladys Mercier, Kappa

