LETTER: Reverse field on LaHood endorsement

On Dec. 11, the Orlando Sentinel published an editorial apologizing to their readers for their pre-election endorsement of Michael Waltz, their area’s incumbent Republican congressman, after he joined fellow house Republicans in signing the amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of the Texas lawsuit to overturn the results of the election.

Congressman Darin LaHood was another signer of that brief. Congressmen Kinzinger and Davis did not sign. Of note, both Peoria and McLean counties, two of the biggest population areas in his district, went blue in this election. On Oct. 26, the Pantagraph endorsed Congressman LaHood for another term. I am wondering if the Pantagraph editorial board should also publish an apology to the voters for their endorsement of a candidate who clearly supports this ridiculous attempt to overthrow our democracy.