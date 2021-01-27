LETTER: Reversing Trump era regressions

Thank you Trumpanzees.

Thank you to General Michael Flynn, the only general who disgraced himself as a traitor as he called for martial law to keep a tyrant in power.

Thank you to Rudy Giuliani for calling for trial by combat.

Thank you to Texas representative Louis Gohmert. A federal court dismissed Gohmert’s court case when he sued Vice President Pence alleging Pence had powers that the Constitution clearly said he did not have. After he lost the case, Gohmert called patriots to the streets suggesting that violence was the only solution. May he personally reap what he has sown.

And thank you, Mr. President. You are singularly incapable of telling the truth. But let's remember you’re a narcissist. Narcissists lie a lot; they can’t help it. You are not capable of doing the hard work of learning how to be a president because narcissists already know everything. You’d rather extort the President of Ukraine or the Secretary of State of Georgia.