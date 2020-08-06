LETTER: Revisit free remote video visitation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rejection of the free remote video visitation service offered by ICSolutions at McLean County Jail should be revisited. This is a free service that was given and then removed within 24 hours of usage due to a misunderstanding. Limiting the calls in order for inmates to all have time to utilize the service is understandable. But for the service to be completely removed or moved to a non-free service due to a misunderstanding hurts the inmates and their families.

In difficult times such as these, allowing inmates to reach out and have connections with their loved ones is huge in boosting the mental health of families at home. With a service being deemed free by the vendor, any complications or hiccups should be discussed and fixed in a meeting and or whatever medium is necessary to come up with a solution to dissolve any complications that may occur with the free service!

Whenever a service is offered free of charge, progress and processes are usually put into place to be able to utilize these opportunities. So I do not see what makes this free opportunity any different and less worthy of finding the time to put forth the effort of eliminating complications for the benefit of the individuals utilizing the service.

Willie Collier, Bloomington

