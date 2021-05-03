LETTER: Rhetoric shows lack of moral decency

This letter is in response to the letter of April 18 by Linda Doenitz ("Beware of political extremists").
To rant and rave about the hypocrisy of the Democrat party will never convince rational people to join the left-wing train wreck. Besides sponsoring the extermination of 50 million innocent babies, the Democrat party under Joe Biden is endangering hundreds of thousands of children on the U.S. southern border. He also allows the spread of the COVID plague by not stopping the sending of it into our American communities.
Biden, Harris and the rest of the Democrat leadership fan the flames of riots, looting and arson by using the race card to bludgeon our country. Their idea of “woke” is to ruin our families, ruin our culture, and destroy our U.S. Constitution.
Stop the ridiculous, hateful rhetoric. It shows a lack of moral decency and a corrupt world view.
James R. Bourke, Normal