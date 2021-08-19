LETTER: Rights come with responsibilities

I recently posted my take on mask-wearing to a neighborhood Facebook site of which I am a member. I laugh today because the reviewers removed it very quickly. I didn’t keep a copy, so I can’t say this is exact. However, I used no swear words, nor did I indicate my belief that anyone is stupid nor ignorant for being against the masks. Here is my post to the best of my memory:

“If you or your child should (unknowingly) pass the COVID germ which kills someone, that’s your fault. If I go out into the street with my gun and begin shooting aimlessly, and one of my bullets strikes someone (accidentally since I’m not aiming at them), that’s murder and I go to prison. Think about it. I know this is over the top so I don’t want any complaints.”

Obviously the person or people who have the power to remove posts does or do not understand my right to express an opinion, albeit using a very strong scenario. I wear the mask, again, even though I’m vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated talk about “rights”. So where do my rights begin and yours end? I’m arguing that rights come with responsibilities. I choose not to endanger anyone. Perhaps it was my ending statement about complaints? Well, there are strings of posts which waste time and effort and we’ve all heard both sides innumerable times by now.

Karen Boyd, Bloomington

