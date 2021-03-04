LETTER: Rights relinquished often don't return

You decide. Are you tired of government overreach? Tired of cancel culture? Do you believe you know best how to take care of yourself and your family or do you believe the government should make those decisions?
Once you relinquish any of your rights or freedoms, they will be almost impossible to get back. Sadly, I do not hear many people asking questions with regard to these oppressing mandates, practices or orders.
You had better put thought into the crazy labyrinth of rules, mandates, practices, and orders. You may notice I'm not saying laws, because so far they are not laws.
We have a choice and a voice. Think for yourselves. Ask questions. Seek real answers. I believe in personal responsibility and not government control. Government should not be all powerful. We don't need to grow government or we set ourselves up to be slaves to the government. Government gets its power from us. Government doesn't earn money, it takes it from us, by taxation and fees. Government isn't right most of the time.
We do need it to maintain our laws and our courts and to maintain a civil society, but don't take your eye off it for a second. Many in government desire more power and privilege than allowed. We are all entitled to our opinions and beliefs. We all have the choice to work hard and achieve and succeed, to be mediocre, or to fail. We get to choose, and if you are in a truly free country you get to make your choice, have your opinion, express it in a peaceful way. Beware of those in your community or government who want to usurp power or cancel those with opposing thoughts and opinions for then you are looking at the opposite of freedom.