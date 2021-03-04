LETTER: Rights relinquished often don't return

You decide. Are you tired of government overreach? Tired of cancel culture? Do you believe you know best how to take care of yourself and your family or do you believe the government should make those decisions?

Once you relinquish any of your rights or freedoms, they will be almost impossible to get back. Sadly, I do not hear many people asking questions with regard to these oppressing mandates, practices or orders.

You had better put thought into the crazy labyrinth of rules, mandates, practices, and orders. You may notice I'm not saying laws, because so far they are not laws.

We have a choice and a voice. Think for yourselves. Ask questions. Seek real answers. I believe in personal responsibility and not government control. Government should not be all powerful. We don't need to grow government or we set ourselves up to be slaves to the government. Government gets its power from us. Government doesn't earn money, it takes it from us, by taxation and fees. Government isn't right most of the time.