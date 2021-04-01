LETTER: Roads discussions shrill, not helpful

I have enjoyed living in the Bloomington/Normal area for more than 30 years. As a Bloomington resident who travels frequently through Normal, I have always thought that Normal roads and the Normal section of the Constitution Trail were exceptionally well-maintained. That superiority has recently been compromised.

Ironically, the agents of the defacing of Normal byways are two local candidates whose platforms seem to consist largely of combative “fix our roads” rhetoric. Their yard signs, enormous and increasingly shrill, are reminiscent of the communication style of our former President: frequency and repetition trump substance, and capitalization replaces coherence.

Marco Rubio, in his unsuccessful bid to become the 2016 Republican candidate, wondered about the relation between Trump’s hand-size and other relevant attributes. At the time, I found this to be an indication of the debasement of our political dialogue. Nevertheless, as someone who feels assaulted by the gigantic proclamations of Tiritilli and Blumenshine, I now have to wonder: What are they trying to prove? Who’s paying for those overcompensating yard signs? And, are these the kind of fiscal priorities we want for our community?