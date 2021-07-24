LETTER: Rodney Davis needs to step up

The world was shocked at the assassination of the Haitian President. The U.S. Vice-President and numerous representatives could have been killed or injured by a crazed mob after Trump gave them marching orders.

Rodney Davis was selected for his most high-profile assignment in his undistinguished career to investigate the January 6 rebellion. However, Speaker McCarthy set Davis up for failure. Davis must choose between the “Big Lie” by the Big Loser, with its treasonous result, and reality. The pressure is on Davis to satisfy Trumpies by downplaying Trump’s instigation of the insurrection and the participation of several fellow Republican representatives.

Davis will be able to hide during the process behind Jim Jordan, who will rant about Nancy Pelosi, Black Lives Matter, the media, and others, and not the assault on the Capitol Building and democracy. Looting a Best Buy store for electronics, without deaths, is not the equivalent of storming the Capitol Building with weapons, assaulting police officers, and forcing VP Pence and U.S. Representatives to flee like cockroaches.

My prediction: Davis will continue to lurk in the background and will not condemn the conduct of Trump and other Republicans. You will hear “it is time to move on and heal” from Davis but little more, and nothing critical.

Unlike brave Adam Kinzinger, I do not believe Davis will do the right thing and instead will try to avoid antagonizing Trumpies before the 2022 primary. I can understand Davis’ rigid adherence to the Republican policy playbook, but not cowardice.

Dan Deneen, Bloomington

