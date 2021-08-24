LETTER: Rude comments are not civil

It was bad enough that the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk, speaking at the state fair last week, made the rude remarks he did about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Was it really necessary for Brenden Moore to repeat these remarks in his story, and for The Pantagraph to then print them? Wouldn't it have been enough to simply report that he made such remarks?
The Pantagraph's letter guidelines state that letters must "be civil." Do these same guidelines apply to your writers and their stories?
Patti Ecker, Normal