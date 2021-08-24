 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LETTER: Rude comments are not civil

  • 0
Letter to the Editor
{{featured_button_text}}

It was bad enough that the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk, speaking at the state fair last week, made the rude remarks he did about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Was it really necessary for Brenden Moore to repeat these remarks in his story, and for The Pantagraph to then print them? Wouldn't it have been enough to simply report that he made such remarks?

The Pantagraph's letter guidelines state that letters must "be civil." Do these same guidelines apply to your writers and their stories?

Patti Ecker, Normal

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News