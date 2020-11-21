LETTER: Safety precautions must be enforced

Because of the high rate of COVID in Bloomington, my adult children will not be here for Thanksgiving. Because Mayor Renner (who has nothing to lose), and Mayor Koos, and the city councils of the Twin Cities refuse to hold blatant violators of health guidelines to account, countless people have lost the ability to spend the holidays with their families, not to mention the people who have contracted the virus or died.
The governments of both cities need to stand up for the rights of us who do wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines and quit kowtowing to bar owners or any other business that refuses to enforce precautions. Enough is enough.
Catherine Weber, Bloomington
