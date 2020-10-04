LETTER: Schafer supports law enforcement

Susan Schafer has been instrumental in improving mental health services in McLean County. Diversion from jail and hospitals to appropriate treatment is one of her goals.

She has advocated for more training and tools for law enforcement and the result has been most officers receiving Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and the opening of the triage center. She has received the endorsement from Bloomington Police and Benevolent Association Unit #21 PAC. Her opponent wants to defund the police. I am asking District 9 residents to join me in voting for Susan and supporting law enforcement in McLean County.