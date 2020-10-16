LETTER: Schools should be leading by example

As an educator for Bloomington Junior High School, I wanted to publicly voice my concerns for the invitation to resume in-person instruction which many area parents have received or will receive. Our mission statement at District 87 reads:
“The educational mission of Bloomington Public Schools is to challenge, support, and inspire all students to learn and achieve to their highest potential in order to become productive citizens and lifelong learners.”
I fear for the example we, as educators, are setting if we expect to challenge our students while we ourselves give up in the face of the trials remote learning has made us endure. I believe that supporting our community means keeping the people within it safe and we will fail to support this community if we are lax on our decisions to keep it safe. We backslide in our attempt to inspire the next generation when they watch us surrender to a path that is easier and more familiar to us.
We do not achieve our mission of creating productive citizens if our actions and decisions come from our refusal to adapt. The hope is the young people of Bloomington-Normal will graduate from our schools and enter careers or higher education. Whether it be a specialized trade, the private sector, a university, or starting a business, our students will enter a constantly evolving landscape in all these fields. Technology, business practices, laws, and etiquette are just a few examples of ever-fluctuating life conditions that must be met with perseverance.
Our schools should be leading by example — showing students that difficult times can be overcome, and change can be encountered fearlessly. Instead, we are making decisions that our students will see as a testament to the benefits of simply giving up when things are hard.
Timothy Rosten, Bloomington
