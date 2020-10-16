LETTER: Schools should be leading by example

As an educator for Bloomington Junior High School, I wanted to publicly voice my concerns for the invitation to resume in-person instruction which many area parents have received or will receive. Our mission statement at District 87 reads:

“The educational mission of Bloomington Public Schools is to challenge, support, and inspire all students to learn and achieve to their highest potential in order to become productive citizens and lifelong learners.”

I fear for the example we, as educators, are setting if we expect to challenge our students while we ourselves give up in the face of the trials remote learning has made us endure. I believe that supporting our community means keeping the people within it safe and we will fail to support this community if we are lax on our decisions to keep it safe. We backslide in our attempt to inspire the next generation when they watch us surrender to a path that is easier and more familiar to us.