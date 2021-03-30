LETTER: Select Harsh for Normal council

I would like to recommend Steve Harsh for your vote for Normal Town Council. Steve has grown up in the twin cities and knows the town of Normal very thoroughly with his experience in business. He has been a Realtor, business owner, and a financial analyst for the last 30 years. Steve's experience and combined knowledge, built by working in the business arena, will be a tremendous aid to all small business owners and operators in the twin cities. His financial analyst experience will greatly aid the people in Normal by working hard and diligently for the people of Normal. Please cast your vote for Steve to bring our town of Normal back into the hands of the residents of Normal. We have got to get the control of decisions back into the hands of our residents.