LETTER: Select McIntyre for county board

I am so pleased that John McIntyre (“Coach Mac”) is seeking re-election for District 5 of the McLean County Board. He has been a strong voice for the people of the county, and we need his continued leadership. As a parent of former student-athletes, I understand and value the impact and wisdom that a caring coach can offer situations, both on and off the field. We need Coach Mac’s experience of consensus building and collaboration, now more than ever.
I am walking District 5, promoting John McIntyre for McLean County Board, and I ask you to join me in voting for John McIntyre on November 3, for District 5 of the McLean County Board.
Kathleen Lorenz, Normal
