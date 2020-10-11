 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Select McIntyre for county board
0 comments

LETTER: Select McIntyre for county board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

  

I am so pleased that John McIntyre (“Coach Mac”) is seeking re-election for District 5 of the McLean County Board. He has been a strong voice for the people of the county, and we need his continued leadership. As a parent of former student-athletes, I understand and value the impact and wisdom that a caring coach can offer situations, both on and off the field. We need Coach Mac’s experience of consensus building and collaboration, now more than ever.

I am walking District 5, promoting John McIntyre for McLean County Board, and I ask you to join me in voting for John McIntyre on November 3, for District 5 of the McLean County Board.

Kathleen Lorenz, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News