LETTER: Senate should reconsider decision

I have watchedvideos of the January 6th assault on our Capitol building many times. A mob broke into Our building. They beat security guards, with the result that several people died; they searched for members of Congress and other leaders, calling for their deaths; they destroyed property and tried to deny us our Constitutional right to the final Electoral College count. I am still alarmed by the attack. There are many unanswered questions about the assault, including a full account of who the organizers and perpetrators were; how widespread the organization was; how long the attack had been planned; whether there was some collusion from inside the Capitol building... I earnestly urge members of the U.S. Senate to reconsider their vote to deny an investigation. PLEASE work with House members to appoint a bi-partisan Commission of respected citizens who will fully and fairly investigate this violent invasion. We need to know how this happened so that we can prevent its happening again.For the sake of our Democracy,Carol Schrantz