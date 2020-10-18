LETTER: Separate personal faith and rights.

Can a person separate personal faith and personal rights?

In 1960, candidate John Fitzgerald Kennedy was running for president as a practicing Catholic. The criticism was against his personal faith of being a practicing Catholic and he would listen to the Pope in making public policy.

I believe a person can separate their personal faith from personal rights. Being a practicing Lutheran, my faith protects life from conception to natural death. Also, we do not endorse same sex marriage.

The United States Constitution is the document that determines our government and our rights protected under the Bill of Rights.

Government should not governor a women's right to choose and same sex marriage is a civil rights protection.

I can separate my personal faith from personal rights.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

