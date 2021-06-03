LETTER: Setting record straight on farm workers

The opinion piece “Labor shortage 'hitting ag community hard' ” (Pantagraph website) requires a reply to set the record straight. In our capitalist economy, employers must attract and retain employees by offering competitive wages and working conditions. When growers abide by these free-market rules and treat farmworkers reasonably well, they get the benefit of a reliable, stable workforce.

Nonetheless, the author complains that farmworkers’ wages have risen in recent years. In fact, these modest wage increases are good news. Consumers prefer purchasing food that was grown under humane conditions. And farmworkers -- some of the lowest paid workers in the country -- deserve more than their current poverty-level pay. The men and women who harvest our crops and milk the nation’s cows work under dangerous conditions, encountering extreme heat, toxic pesticides, and recently, COVID-19.

And most federal and state laws deny farmworkers important workplace safety protections that cover other laborers. Rarely do they receive fringe benefits such as paid sick leave, paid vacation, or health insurance. Is it any wonder that some agricultural employers have difficulty finding and keeping workers?

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The author’s proposed solution of lowering wage rates under the H-2A agricultural guestworker program is misguided. The program is already unfair to U.S. and foreign farmworkers and leaves them vulnerable to mistreatment from unscrupulous employers.

The most important action Congress can take is to pass legislation that grants undocumented farmworkers the opportunity for immigration status and citizenship. Doing so will help establish a responsible agricultural system that benefits growers, workers, and consumers.

Bruce Goldstein,

Farm Workers Justice,

Washington, D.C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0