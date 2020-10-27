LETTER: Several questions for President Trump

How could the “Contaminator in Chief” have screwed up the pandemic response more? Did 10 million persons losing access to health insurance under the Trump increase the COVID-19 outbreak?

Are you bothered that Trump ignores scientists, calls them idiots, makes up his own reality and creates “alternate facts”?

How do you know Trump is lying? Trump is speaking or Tweeting. Should you reelect a Tweeter addict who ignores “daily briefings” from intelligence agencies and relies upon Fox News toadies for guidance?

Should immigrant children be removed from their parents and put in cages? Are Nazi white supremacists “good people”? Should militias “stand by”?

Are military personnel suckers and fools? Was John McCain a loser? Why did generals John Kelly and James Mattis abandon Trump? Why have record numbers of other prominent Republicans refused to support Trump?

Why didn’t Trump denounce and sanction Russia for bounties on American troops, microwaving foreign embassies, and poisoning Putin’s political opponents? What about the mutilation murder of Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia? Should Trump have abandoned the Kurds because Erdogan asked him to?