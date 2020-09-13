LETTER: Shame for denigrating Black conservatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reading the Pantagraph as I do daily, I came across an opinion by Leonard Greene, a columnist and reporter for the New York Daily News ("Even Reagan did more for Blacks," Sept. 8). It was an anti-Trump article, but more than that.

It was one which highlighted what is characteristic of the stance Joe Biden has so eloquently offered: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." Greene did a better job of insulting our Black population than anything I've ever heard. He said, "Trump risks losing the support of even the six or seven token Black people who sold their souls to trumpet his dangerous lies of the Republican Party."

Sold their souls? Greene, a Black himself, did more to insult his race, and himself, with such a stupid and purposely divisive statement. Should all Blacks who support and admire our President be treated this way, or as I've thought all along, we all have the right to participate in our electoral process as individuals, with personal opinions, without the race-baiters calling them basically race-traitors?

Is what we're to expect from our Black friends, co-workers and neighbors to ignorantly and blindly vote for Democrats? Is that what has become of our nation?