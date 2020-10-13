 Skip to main content
LETTER: Shame on decision about Beathard
This letter was sent by the writer to Larry Dietz, Larry Lyons and Brock Spack.

How ashamed you must feel. You surely feel ashamed to have tarnished the long-standing and fine reputation of an institute of higher education whose motto is “Gladly we learn and teach.” What is being taught by the firing of Coach Kurt Beathard? The lesson being taught is that at this university not all ideas are welcomed and examined. It is now a place where cancel culture reigns. It is not a place of freedom. It is a place where Marxism is honored. How shameful.

How ashamed you must feel to have treated a man of fine reputation so poorly. How sad you must be to have done this horrible deed that cannot be undone.

Mary Ellen Butler, Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Class of ‘74

