LETTER: Shame on decision about Beathard

How ashamed you must feel. You surely feel ashamed to have tarnished the long-standing and fine reputation of an institute of higher education whose motto is “Gladly we learn and teach.” What is being taught by the firing of Coach Kurt Beathard? The lesson being taught is that at this university not all ideas are welcomed and examined. It is now a place where cancel culture reigns. It is not a place of freedom. It is a place where Marxism is honored. How shameful.