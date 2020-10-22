LETTER: Sheriffs' Association endorses Brady

As Sheriffs of Livingston and McLean Counties, we join our Illinois Sheriffs’ Association in supporting State Representative Dan Brady for re-election to the 105th district. Dan’s district covers parts of our counties we serve as sheriff and we have worked with Dan in the past, the present and believe in him for the future!

Dan has worked with the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on many legislative issues. He is always willing to listen and respond. He also works hard to represent the men and women who serve the public in our departments and continues to assist the public we all serve during their most difficult times.

Our departments serve and protect and Representative Dan Brady helps on many different levels for all those he represents. We support Dan as sheriffs and as elected public servants.

Tony Childress, Sheriff of Livingston County

Jon Sandage, Sheriff of McLean County

