LETTER: Should we be able to disagree?

If I don't support reparations does that make me a racist? If I believe that the First Amendment gives me the right to support conservative policies should I be condemned and silenced? If I believe in the Second Amendment does that make me a white supremacist? Does the media, big tech, and the socialist left have the right to legally tell me what to believe? Do you believe you can support abortion and defend abolishing the death penalty? How do you justify supporting a vaccine passport and not support a voter I.D.? Do you believe that we should be able to disagree or do you believe it is your way or the highway? Just wondering.