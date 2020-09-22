LETTER: Show more respect for individual rights

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble." --The First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Apparently that which Congress cannot do, administrators at universities across the nation can. Perhaps a little more respect for the Constitution and individual rights is in order.
Terrence O'Meara, Bloomington
