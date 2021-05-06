LETTER: Show support for pharmaceutical industry

I am concerned about the bureaucracy of our country’s healthcare system. There are many shortcomings, ranging from large gaps in insurance coverage to surprise medical bills. However, there is no denying that our system, as flawed as it is, does extremely well – promote new drug development.

It has been nothing short of amazing to see how quickly we have been able to create vaccines to combat COVID-19. Our pharmaceutical industry responded to the pandemic immediately and even worked together with competitors to drive efficiency and scale.

Make no mistake about it, we have arrived at this point due to a free-market approach to medical innovation. By removing restrictions to treatment research and development, our government was able to even further encourage the swift delivery of vaccines to get us on the path toward normalcy.

This is something that I hope continues. I believe that our government has an obligation to patients and should continue to support the pharmaceutical industry’s work. At the end of the day, the goal for all patients is to be cured.