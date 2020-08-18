LETTER: Show support for postal workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our postal workers and mail carriers work hard day-in and day-out to provide a valuable service to American citizens. They do this under trying and adverse conditions but we always count on them to get the job done.

Now we know this President through his actions is doing everything he can to discredit this most respected institution solely for political purposes. Is it a coincidence that the President named a longtime ally and contributor as Postmaster General while at the same time undermining all aspects of mail-in voting? I think not. Is it a coincidence that this Postmaster General immediately instituted policies that have slowed the delivery of the mail while claiming operational efficiency? Again, I think not. This is a critical issue for all Americans at this historic time for our country.

We as concerned citizens should reach out to our elected officials and let them know "this is not right." This is not what our country wants or needs. Second and most important, we should all make a point to thank our mail carriers for all they do every single day to deliver our mail. They need that appreciation during this turbulent time.

Jim Jaeger, Bloomington

