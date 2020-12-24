LETTER: Signing on not about reassurance

In the Dec. 18th Pantagraph, Republican Congressman, Darin LaHood presented the community with a disgusting display of political baloney, as he defended his signing a letter of support for a serious effort by Texas to overturn the presidential election in the Supreme Court. Texas wanted to force several states to throw away many thousands of ballots already certified as legal and counted, in the hope that the discarded ballots would be mostly votes for Biden, so the result would be Trump's crowning.

LaHood should have known that Texas has no right to challenge other states’ election procedures. Yet LaHood's message asked the Court to allow Texas to make its case. The Court unanimously told Texas "no".

LaHood claims he signed because he thought the Texas case would reassure the public that the election was conducted properly. That is nonsense. The Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits claiming that the election should be invalidated in various ways. All have been tossed out by the courts for lack of evidence. And yet the devoted Trump supporters are not persuaded. They continue to believe Trump would have won an honest election. LaHood surely knew all this. So, signing the letter of support for Texas was not about reassuring the public.