LETTER: Simone Biles deserves better

I support Simone Biles having the maturity, class, and personal discipline to know that her “kinesthetic awareness” is off. Many have criticized her for pulling out of competition. Such criticism is ignorance and a lack of understanding of that which makes Biles great both mentally and physically.

What the critics fail to realize is that Simone Biles has proven herself to be the best gymnast in the world. But being the best does not protect her from anything that throws her “kinesthetic awareness” off while performing. Biles performs mind-blowing incredible routines that, should they be off, would seriously hurt, paralyze and even kill.

Biles is the best in the world, smart, and humble enough to pull back and out of competition because her kinesthetic awareness is off for whatever reason. This makes her an even greater athlete.

Kinesthetic awareness is defined as the body’s sense of movement. It’s just as important as the other five senses but often overlooked. A lack of kinesthetic sense can lead to poor coordination, fear of movement, and lack of agility. Imagine for a moment how kinesthetic awareness may be important in life – especially sports. It is what allows the foot to know where to kick a soccer ball, hands to know how to catch a ball, and your body to know how to navigate your surroundings. In everyday life it is a natural movement sense.

USA Olympic public relations surrounding Biles has failed her miserably. PR for our athletes must be better. The terminology that has been used regarding Simone Biles has been very unprofessional and irresponsible.

I’m proud of Simone Biles and all of the U.S. athletes.

Jo Anne Martin O'Dell, Normal

