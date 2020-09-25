LETTER: So much for high-sounding principle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How quickly they change their minds!

Just four years ago, Republican leaders in the Senate refused to even give a hearing to President Obama's nomination of a Supreme Court justice. The reason? "Why," asked Senator Tom Cotton, "would we squelch the voice of the people? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the makeup of the Supreme Court?" "The person who ought to be making this appointment," said Mitch McConnell, is whoever the American people voted for in the upcoming election. And so, even though the election was eight months away, he refused even to consider Obama's nominee.

And today? Before Justice Ginsberg was even laid to rest, Trump, McConnell and Senate Republicans, with unseemly haste, forged ahead to do what four years ago they argued against: To seat a new justice without giving the voters a "chance to weigh in" on the makeup of the court. Senator Lindsay Graham, who had publicly vowed not to support a court nomination in an election year, changed his mind within 24 hours of Justice Ginsburg's death.

So much for high-sounding principle. Senate Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm President Trump's choice for the Supreme Court. But in the process they have made clear that their priority is not "the voice of the people," but their own power, however much they may have to rationalize away what they earlier affirmed.

Richard Watts, Bloomington

